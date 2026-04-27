Polliwogs: Rocky Ridge Explorers (rock islands)

Climb, balance, and explore the rocky islands of Prescott Farm. Each rock offers new perspectives and little discoveries waiting to be found. Stories, music, and playful activities bring the rocky landscape to life for adventurous kids.

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A fun group for the littlest explorers amongst us! Join us and bring along your favorite grown-up for music, art, dancing and exploring; with

Racci Raccoon! (puppet)

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Recommended ages: PreK with adult

Physical Demand: [2] = Activity includes up to 1/2 mile of walking on uneven terrain; no steep slopes.