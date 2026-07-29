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Pollinator Festival at Rollins Park

Pollinator Festival at Rollins Park

Join us for a fun, free, family friendly Pollinator Festival at the native plant Monarch Waystation pollinator garden in Concord's Rollins Park. Helpful experts from various organizations will provide information on native plants, pollinators, and related topics. Several fun pollinator-related crafts available. Pollinator Parade at 11 AM; wear a costume and/or make a sign to carry at one of the activity tables. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Parks and Rec. Check the Concord Parks and Rec Facebook page for updates.

Rollins Park Monarch Waystation Pollinator Garden
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Rollins Park Monarch Waystation Pollinator Garden
33 Bow St
Concord, New Hampshire

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