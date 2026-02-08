Play It Forward 2026

Play It Forward is an annual fundraiser rock concert that supports the 42 year old nonprofit Nashua Community Music School raising money to fund scholarships & free music programming 🎵

Play It Forward will be held on Sunday, August 16th from 2-5pm at Taffeta Music Hall 110 Western Ave in Lowell, MA (just about 15-20min from the music school) Now in its second year running, the NCMS Teen Rock Band, Fates Collide, will open the show for soulful ska and reggae band Westbound Train.

Spanning genres & generations, FATES COLLIDE performs hits and covers of Green Day, Arctic Monkeys, Neon Trees, The Beatles, Freya Skye (wow!), & more! Don’t miss out on your chance to see this talented young group perform live!

Influenced by pioneers ranging from The Skatalites to Otis Redding, Hepcat to The Slackers, the band's infectious vocal hooks and high-energy live shows have found them performing all over the world--from the Vans Warped Tour to Summer of Ska to Rude Cat Festival to countless reggae festivals and national and international tours.

Celebrate community and rock out while supporting the future of music… in the coolest way!

This all ages event is a fun summer concert for the entire family. Get ready to celebrate the next generation of musicians while showing your kids LIVE music is COOL & important.

Kids 5 & under are free!