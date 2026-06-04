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Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Plastics ~~ What You Should Know; What You Can Do

Plastics ~~ What You Should Know; What You Can Do

Climate Cafe Lakes Region will explore the health, economic, and environmental impacts of the plastics we use and consume. Presenter Susan Richman of Durham, NH, is a founding member of the NH Network and a lead with the Plastics Working Group. Susan was successful in urging the town of Durham to ban municipal procurement of single use plastics. Climate Cafe is a welcoming, informal community space for conversation about climate and the environment. No commitment or membership is required. All are invited to join this gathering.

Laconia Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Climate Cafe Lakes Region
6035689780
muff@metrocast.net

Artist Group Info

muff@metrocast.net
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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