Plastics ~~ What You Should Know; What You Can Do

Climate Cafe Lakes Region will explore the health, economic, and environmental impacts of the plastics we use and consume. Presenter Susan Richman of Durham, NH, is a founding member of the NH Network and a lead with the Plastics Working Group. Susan was successful in urging the town of Durham to ban municipal procurement of single use plastics. Climate Cafe is a welcoming, informal community space for conversation about climate and the environment. No commitment or membership is required. All are invited to join this gathering.

