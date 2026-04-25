Plant Sale (organic herbs, organic veggie starters, flowers and more)

Join us at the farm for the start of our plant sale season! We’ll be open daily from 9 AM – 6 PM, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

🌿 Organic seedlings & bedding plants

🌼 High-quality organic soil for your garden from Vermont Compost

🐑 Open barnyard – come visit the animals!

🚜 Explore the farm at your own pace

🛍️ Shop our newly stocked farm store

🧀Enjoy samples of fresh, local products

Bring the family, take in the fresh air, and get everything you need to kick off your garden season.