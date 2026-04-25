Plant Sale (organic herbs, organic veggie starters, flowers and more)
Plant Sale (organic herbs, organic veggie starters, flowers and more)
Join us at the farm for the start of our plant sale season! We’ll be open daily from 9 AM – 6 PM, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
🌿 Organic seedlings & bedding plants
🌼 High-quality organic soil for your garden from Vermont Compost
🐑 Open barnyard – come visit the animals!
🚜 Explore the farm at your own pace
🛍️ Shop our newly stocked farm store
🧀Enjoy samples of fresh, local products
Bring the family, take in the fresh air, and get everything you need to kick off your garden season.
Brookford Farm
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Brookford Farm
6037424084
broofordfarm.csa@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
brookfordfarm.csa@gmail.com
Brookford Farm
250 West RoadCanterbury, New Hampshire 03224
16037424084
brookfordfarm.csa@gmail.com