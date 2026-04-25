© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

Plant Sale (organic herbs, organic veggie starters, flowers and more)

Plant Sale (organic herbs, organic veggie starters, flowers and more)

Join us at the farm for the start of our plant sale season! We’ll be open daily from 9 AM – 6 PM, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
🌿 Organic seedlings & bedding plants
🌼 High-quality organic soil for your garden from Vermont Compost
🐑 Open barnyard – come visit the animals!
🚜 Explore the farm at your own pace
🛍️ Shop our newly stocked farm store
🧀Enjoy samples of fresh, local products
Bring the family, take in the fresh air, and get everything you need to kick off your garden season.

Brookford Farm
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Brookford Farm
6037424084
broofordfarm.csa@gmail.com
brookfordfarm.com

Artist Group Info

brookfordfarm.csa@gmail.com
Brookford Farm
250 West Road
Canterbury, New Hampshire 03224
16037424084
brookfordfarm.csa@gmail.com
www.brookfordfarm.com

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.