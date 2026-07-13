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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Pizzastock 10

Pizzastock 10

Come visit us on the Pinkerton Athletic Field!

For the past ten years, the Jason R Flood Memorial has hosted Pizzastock, a day of pizza, music, and family fun. Please join us for this year’s event which will be a fun day geared towards ALL AGES. We will have 12 music acts on 2 stages for non-stop live music of all types. We will have Karthasville Gameland with wiffleball and cornhole for teens and young adults. Younger children will enjoy the Taylor Library Kids Play Space with activities for the little kids and preteens. There will be about 20 different community organizations with information available. Jodi Darron's Mindful Mama Wellness Space will also be there.

Food will be available for purchase including: Kendall Pond Pizza slices plus Just Chill'n Cool Treats and Beverages, and NEW this year we are adding Heaven's Kitchen. Purchase tickets to participate in our Epic Table of Raffles plus. On our Pizzastock Merchandise Table we will feature the latest in Pizzastock wear.

Please consider yourself invited. Pizzastock 10 is FREE to enter but remember that this is our largest fundraiser of the year. The event is free, donations will help to support the Jason R Flood Memorial

Pinkerton Academy
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Jason R Flood Memorial
info@pizzastock.org
https://pizzastock.org/

Artist Group Info

craig@pizzastock.org
Pinkerton Academy
5 Pinkerton Street
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
603-437-5200 x 1265
admissions@pinkertonacademy.org
pinkertonacademy.org

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