Peterborough Farmer's Market: Friends of PTL & Library Will Share a Table Weds. in June, 3-6pm.
Peterborough Farmer's Market: Friends of PTL & Library Will Share a Table Weds. in June, 3-6pm.
The Friends of PTL have been invited to share a Peterborough Farmer's Market Table with our Library. We'll be there each Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm through June. (June 3, 10, 17, 24.)
Come visit the Library's table.
Check out the Bookshop books and Friends' materials too. The Kyes-Sage Bookshop will have books for sale, and there will be free books for children!
Peterborough Farmers Market
Every week through Jun 24, 2026.
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Friends of Peterborough Town Library
860-798-1750
pilar.r.schmidt@gmail.com
Peterborough Farmers Market
25 Elm StreetPeterborough, New Hampshire 03458
603-924-8040
pilar.r.schmidt@gmail.com