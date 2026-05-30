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Pergolesi's Stabat Mater

Pergolesi's Stabat Mater

One of the most popular works of the 18th century, Giovanni Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater offers a profound meditation on grief, empathy, and love. The gorgeous vocal lines are at turns soaring and intricate, supported by dramatic yet transparent writing for strings. The first half of the program will showcase our incredible soloists in other Italian works.

Chelsea Helm, soprano ~~~ Cody Bowers, countertenor

Lebanon Opera House
$55, $37.50, $25 (reserved seating). Students free.
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Baroque
203-240-1164
BaroqueUV@gmail.com
www.uppervalleybaroque.org

Artist Group Info

Filippo Ciabatti, Artistic Director
Lebanon Opera House
51 W. Park St
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-0400
boxoffice@lebanonoperahouse.org
https://lebanonoperahouse.org/

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