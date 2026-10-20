People of the First Light - Traditional Northeast Woodlands Native American Storytelling

Join Anne Jennison for an exploration of the traditional knowledge and values of the Wabanaki Peoples as revealed in their stories. These stories flow through the seasons of the Abenaki Lunar Calendar - making clear the absolute interconnectedness of these Indigenous Peoples and their environment throughout the millennia. Anne will share several traditional Wabanaki stories, interspersed with thoughts about Wabanaki history and culture ways. An informal discussion and Q & A session will follow the storytelling presentation.

This program is part of our William & Arlene Brewster Lecture Series. We are grateful to the Brewster Family, whose generous support allows us to explore and share the stories of Portsmouth's past with our community.

Admission is free, but we encourage you to register in advance so we have an idea of how much guests to expect.