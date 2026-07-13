Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos LIVE! @ The Colonial

At just 31 years old, and with six albums under his belt, Pedro Pastor represents and leads a new generation of singer-songwriters in Spain. Despite his young age, he has spent over 20 years on the stage, with 700 concerts in 17 countries.

His music straddles between Latin America and Spain, with lyrics that are a hymn to change and rebellion, to love and learning, to fusion and blending as the primary source of musical and human development. His style combines African music, cumbia, flamenco, funk, and Latin American folklore without losing the power and essence of the singer-songwriter and its message.

Event Sponsored by Badger Peabody & Smith Realty

This engagement of Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos is made possible in part through the Performing Arts Global Exchange program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts