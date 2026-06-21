The PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY is one of the world's leading dance organizations, based in New York City and with vast international reach. Under the artistic direction of Michael Novak, together with the best dancers, choreographers, educators, and creatives, the Company continues to innovate and transform the landscape of 21st-century dance performance and education. The Taylor Company was founded in 1954 by cultural icon Paul Taylor (1930-2018), one of America's most celebrated artists, who molded it into one of the preeminent performing ensembles in the world, driven by a belief that dance is able to convey complex truths about the human experience.

The hallmark of the Company is the brilliance of its ever-expanding repertory. Of the 170 dances that exist within the canon (147 choreographed by Paul Taylor), many are hailed as some of the greatest dances of the 20th and 21st centuries. While celebrating these masterworks of the past, the Company simultaneously invests heavily in the future of the art form, appointing Lauren Lovette as the Company's first Resident Choreographer in 2022 and Robert Battle as the Company's second Resident Choreographer in 2024. Ms. Lovette and Mr. Battle, along with other diverse contemporary voices, are generating a collection of new works that expand conversations about what modern dance is and what it can become. The Company hosts its annual season at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City with its partners Orchestra of St. Luke's, bringing the finest repertory to audiences on a scale rare for the artform.

Dedicated to sharing dance and education with the broadest possible audience, the Taylor Company sustains a global presence through its robust touring programs, both domestically and internationally.

Since its first European tour in 1960, the Company has performed in more than 600 cities in 66 countries, representing the United States at arts festivals and touring extensively under the aegis of the U.S. Department of State.

As the Company enters its seventh decade, Novak is propelled by a vision to expand - and share – the ethos of Paul Taylor and the Company. In addition to its longtime studios on the Lower East Side of New York City, the Company has created a vast new headquarters in New York City's Midtown to become a greater resource to the city, the heart of the dance universe, offering a broad spectrum of dance, fitness, and education programs to support and grow the next generation of dancemakers.