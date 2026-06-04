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Patton Oswalt: EFFERVESCENT

Patton Oswalt: EFFERVESCENT

Patton Oswalt continues to leave his distinctive imprint across all areas of entertainment, from his award-winning comedy specials to his many guest roles on television. His most recent comedy special We All Scream (which also marked his directorial debut) launched on Netflix last September and Oswalt was recently nominated for a Grammy for his comedy album. Last year, he starred in the Magnolia Pictures comedy I Love My Dad, winner of the Grand Jury and Audience awards at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival.

About EFFERVESCENT

Patton Oswalt has a brand-new hour of his signature apocalyptic, pop culture comedy. He’s older, way less wise, and going through some stuff. Come see the hilarious train wreck. He’ll be dead in thirty or forty years so this might be your last chance to catch him.

The Colonial Theatre- Keene
$45-$65
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre- Keene
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://thecolonial.org/event/black-violin-full-circle-tour/

Artist Group Info

Patton Oswalt
https://pattonoswalt.com/
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
95 Main Street
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://thecolonial.org/event/black-violin-full-circle-tour/

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