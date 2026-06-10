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Ossipee Valley Music Festival

Ossipee Valley Music Festival

Join us for the four-day Ossipee Valley Music Festival in Hiram, Maine!

More than just a music festival, it is a community where everyone is welcome. It is a place where you can unplug, unwind, and connect: with nature, each other, and the artists who inspire you.

The event offers something for everyone: four stages of music in bluegrass, roots, Americana, blues and folk music; barn dances, food trucks and craft beer; yoga and meditation; gangs of kids on bikes and arts and crafts for the little ones; campsite pickin’ circles 24/7, and quiet camping for those who need some shut eye; showcases of artists from the state of Maine, and all over the world. This year's headliners: Punch Brothers and Mountain Grass Unit!

Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds
Free-$230.00
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Atlantic Arts Alliance
207.256.6238
admin@ossipeevalley.com
https://ossipeevalley.com/participate/north-atlantic-arts-alliance/

Artist Group Info

https://ossipeevalley.com/festival/festival-lineup/
Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds
291 So. Hiram Rd.
Hiram, Maine 04041
2072566238
admin@ossipeevalley.com
https://ossipeevalley.com/

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