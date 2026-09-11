© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

Opening Reception for Home Sweet, Somewhere

Opening Reception for Home Sweet, Somewhere

Join us for the opening reception of Home Sweet, Somewhere! Meet and chat with several of the artists on view, snack on comfort foods, and lean into community as you explore and experience our fall exhibition. Custom, home-themed cookies made by Hello Sunshine Cookie Company will be available as a special treat - come early to snag one!

A bit about the exhibition: Home Sweet, Somewhere, is a contemporary exploration of the spaces we call home. Each of the five artists on view use their practice to unravel and reimagine various domestic objects and scenes, creating vignettes that unsettle our expectations and perceptions of what is familiar.

Lamont Gallery - Phillips Exeter Academy
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Lamont Gallery - Phillips Exeter Academy
603-777-3461
gallery@exeter.edu
http://www.exeter.edu/arts-exeter/lamont-gallery
Lamont Gallery - Phillips Exeter Academy
11 Tan Lane
Exeter, New Hampshire 03833
603-777-3461
gallery@exeter.edu
http://www.exeter.edu/arts-exeter/lamont-gallery

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.