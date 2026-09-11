Opening Reception for Home Sweet, Somewhere

Join us for the opening reception of Home Sweet, Somewhere! Meet and chat with several of the artists on view, snack on comfort foods, and lean into community as you explore and experience our fall exhibition. Custom, home-themed cookies made by Hello Sunshine Cookie Company will be available as a special treat - come early to snag one!

A bit about the exhibition: Home Sweet, Somewhere, is a contemporary exploration of the spaces we call home. Each of the five artists on view use their practice to unravel and reimagine various domestic objects and scenes, creating vignettes that unsettle our expectations and perceptions of what is familiar.

