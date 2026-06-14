Come craft with us durning our *OPEN STUDIO* hours!

Our Open Studio Session is a flexible, walk-in DIY experience where crafters can choose from a variety of wood projects to paint and assemble. Projects can take anywhere from 30-90 minutes to complete depending on the size of the project and how detailed you get. This event is a first come first pick with prices base off the project selected. No registration or reservation is needed to attend.

Rather create at home? Pick out your craft projects during our open time and we will package them up as a craft kit (stain, paints & materials included) and bring it home to make!

PLEASE NOTE:

*This is not a class format event as it is self-paced, we are there to help and guide you.

*All who choose to stay and create at our studio must make a project (with the exception of an adult accompanying a child of 4 or under who needs to assist and help them with their project).

**KID FRIENDLY event for all ages & Adult projects available**