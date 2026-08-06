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YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

One Million Steps for OCD Walk

One Million Steps for OCD Walk

Join us in the Granite State to make strides for OCD awareness! 👟

The OCD Walk brings together individuals & families impacted by OCD and related disorders to connect, share stories, and make an impact. Each year, our community gathers to lift each other up and show those struggling on their road to recovery that they are not alone.

As one of the IOCDF's largest annual fund fundraisers, the OCD Walk is a vital way we show our advocacy and raise funds and awareness of this often misunderstood disorder. 🩵 🧠

Our regional walk, hosted by OCD New Hampshire will be on Sunday, October 18th at 2:00-4:00PM EST - White Park in Concord, NH 🌳(1 White Street). There will be raffle prizes, activities, merch for sale, and a visit from the Kona Ice Truck! 🍧 🚚

The walk is completely free to attend! Register as an individual, or create or join a fundraising team. Those who raise $75 or more will get a commemorative walk T-shirt.

Parents/Caregivers: Children under 13 do not need to register individually and can be included in your registration.

*Flyer photos by zwallace photo 📷

White Park
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OCD New Hampshire
info@ocdnewhampshire.org
https://www.ocdnewhampshire.org/
White Park
1 White Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

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