On Paper; NHAA's July Exhibition

Portsmouth, NH – This July, New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) is thrilled to present On Paper, a juried exhibition celebrating the versatility, creativity, and transformative potential of paper as both a medium and a material. Artists from across New England were invited to experiment, take risks, and explore the many possibilities paper offers, resulting in a collection of innovative and boundary-pushing works.

The exhibition features artwork created on or of paper, including drawing, painting, folded paper, sculptural paper works, papier-mâché, watercolor, printmaking, cut paper, artist books, cyanotypes, photogravures, and other alternative photographic processes in which paper plays a central role. Together, these works demonstrate the remarkable creativity that can emerge from one of the world's most familiar and accessible materials.

Juried by Lisa Barthelson, On Paper showcases both emerging and established artists whose work expands the possibilities of paper-based art. From delicate collages and etched photographs to bold sculptures and paintings depicting paper itself, the exhibition invites visitors to reconsider paper not simply as a surface, but as a powerful artistic medium capable of conveying texture, form, memory, and meaning.

On Paper will be on view at the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801, from July 1 through July 26, 2026. An opening reception will be held on Friday, July 3, from 5:00–8:00 pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.

