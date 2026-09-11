Omer Bartov "Genocide in Israel? What went wrong?"

Bartov is an Israeli-American holocaust scholar -- a professor at Brown University -- who is one of the first such scholars to call Israel's latest Gaza campaign a genocide. He will talk, answer questions and sign copies about his new book, Israel What Went Wrong? There will also be Palestinian olive oil and arts for crafts for sale. Proceeding the 6:30 talk will be a 5:30 potluck at the church, featuring some brief remarks by Karishma Manzur, a peace candidate who recently captured a third of the vote in the NH Democratic Primary for US Senate.