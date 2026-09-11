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Omer Bartov "Genocide in Israel? What went wrong?"

Omer Bartov "Genocide in Israel? What went wrong?"

Bartov is an Israeli-American holocaust scholar -- a professor at Brown University -- who is one of the first such scholars to call Israel's latest Gaza campaign a genocide. He will talk, answer questions and sign copies about his new book, Israel What Went Wrong? There will also be Palestinian olive oil and arts for crafts for sale. Proceeding the 6:30 talk will be a 5:30 potluck at the church, featuring some brief remarks by Karishma Manzur, a peace candidate who recently captured a third of the vote in the NH Democratic Primary for US Senate.

Community Church of Durham
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Not in My Name NH
nimn.nh@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572627277219

Artist Group Info

Omer Bartov
omer_bartov@brown.edu
vivo.brown.edu/display/obartov
Community Church of Durham
17 Main St
Durham, New Hampshire 03824
http://www.ccdurham.org/

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