On Ocean Discovery Day, the general public is invited to discover ocean science and marine engineering at UNH! From ocean acoustics to plankton, there's something for everyone! Designed to engage explorers of all ages, Ocean Discovery Day offers a variety of hands-on activities and presentations.

Come get a glimpse at the latest technology used to map the ocean floor, see how scientists use data sondes to monitor the water quality in the Great Bay Estuary, and how acoustic technology is used to study marine life. Participants have an opportunity to operate a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), touch a sea star, try their hand at knot tying or painting with fish and so much more! This family friendly event is FREE.