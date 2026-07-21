NYC Comedian Aaron Berg with special guests in Manchester

2 Nights, 4 Shows, Early at 7 and late at 9:30.

Come see Aaron Berg in an intimate space in Manchester, NH

Aaron is the comic that simply has to close out shows. When you see him, you’ll know why. He is undeniably hilarious and packs more laughs per minute than any other comedian working today. No two sets are ever the same.

Aaron was just cast in Uwe Boll’s new feature film The First Shift, which bolsters his acting resume to well over 50 projects including cult classic feature films like The Boondock Saints 2, Detroit Rock City, The Kitchen opposite Melissa McCarthy and Saturday Night Live’s The Ladies Man. He played the role of “Cork” opposite Joseph Gordon Levitt, Jeff Daniels and Isla Fisher in the Independent Spirit award winning film The Lookout. He was also a lead in the dark comedy series 24 Hour Rental now airing on Amazon.

Aaron’s world record breaking documentary about stand up comedy in NYC “25 Sets” is now available on Amazon. Aaron’s Comedy Central debut on THIS IS NOT HAPPENING has 2 million views and he has made two appearances on AXS TV’s LIVE AT GOTHAM as well as appearances on GOTHAM VR, BIG JAY OAKERSON’S “WYFD?!?” and Comedy Central’s Roast Battle Season 2 and DC comics’ feature film THE KITCHEN.

Hosting all weekend: Derek Zeiba

Derek Zeiba is a stand-up comedian based out of Boston, Massachusetts. Getting his comedic start in Colorado, Derek blends a unique style of stupidity and unfounded confidence into an array of goofy fun he brings to clubs, colleges and bars all across New England. He is a sweet boy and everyone should be very nice to him

A different guest comic on each show:

Friday 7pm: Ben Psaledas

Friday 9:30: Scott Fatone

Saturday 7 pm: Duke Duquette

Saturday 9:30: Kaitlin Sofia

Ben Psaledas

Ben Psaledas is a 25-year-old comedian from Manchester, New Hampshire. His comedy is built around the kind of thoughts most people know better than to say out loud. He keeps it simple, honest, and just uncomfortable enough to be funny.

Scott Fatone

"Brash, bombastic, controversial, and morally loose. This man fucked my sister, and lied for years about his sobriety. If I could gather every person he's ever known in one place, I know we would all be able to agree on one thing; he's probably the funniest mother fucker they've ever met.

From the darkest pits of humanity to the average insult, friends and enemies alike have quoted him and told stories about him.

Like a fleeting moment in time, all you can do is experience him."

--Fatone's longest and closest friend Shawn Haloon

Duke Duquette

Duke Duquette is a comedian from Nashua New Hampshire that performs wherever they’ll let him and has been described as “surprisingly likable”. He’s performed on Don’t Tell shows in New Hampshire and performs frequently at Woolen Mill Comedy Club. He can also be seen weekly at places like the Laugh Attic and Shaskeen pub in Manchester New Hampshire.

Kaitlin Sofia

Kaitlin Sofia is a standup comedian that will scare you with both her personality and spooky tales about her dead family, fake careers as a legal-internet-whore/esthetician (beauty expert/pube ripper) and whatever other unhinged events she can regale you with. You will be terrified and you will lol! She has ADHD too so good luck following anything she spews at you!