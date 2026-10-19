© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

North Country Chamber Players- Kaleidoscope, Saturday, February 6, at Rocks Estate, Bethlehem

North Country Chamber Players- Kaleidoscope, Saturday, February 6, at Rocks Estate, Bethlehem

Join the Players at the Rocks Estate, Bethlehem, for a program that continually rearranges a vibrant palette of instrumental colors,

---PROGRAM---

‘Kaleidoscope’

Kent Kennan

(1913-2003)

Night Soliloquy for flute and piano

Carl Maria von Weber

(1786-1826)

Trio for flute, ‘cello and piano in G Minor, Op. 63

*****Intermission*****

Johannes Brahms

(1833-1897)

Quartet for violin, viola, ‘cello and piano in G Minor, Opus 25

---ARTISTS---

Reiko Uchida piano

Susan Nidel flute

Ronnie Bauch violin

Ah Ling Neu viola

Chris Finckel violoncello

North Country Chamber Players
pay-what-you-wish
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org
northcountrychamberplayers.org

Artist Group Info

North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org
https://northcountrychamberplayers.org/
North Country Chamber Players
PO Box 865
Franconia , New Hampshire
6037049266
director@northcountrychamberplayers.org
https://northcountrychamberplayers.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.