North Country Chamber Players- Kaleidoscope, Saturday, February 6, at Rocks Estate, Bethlehem
North Country Chamber Players- Kaleidoscope, Saturday, February 6, at Rocks Estate, Bethlehem
Join the Players at the Rocks Estate, Bethlehem, for a program that continually rearranges a vibrant palette of instrumental colors,
---PROGRAM---
‘Kaleidoscope’
Kent Kennan
(1913-2003)
Night Soliloquy for flute and piano
Carl Maria von Weber
(1786-1826)
Trio for flute, ‘cello and piano in G Minor, Op. 63
*****Intermission*****
Johannes Brahms
(1833-1897)
Quartet for violin, viola, ‘cello and piano in G Minor, Opus 25
---ARTISTS---
Reiko Uchida piano
Susan Nidel flute
Ronnie Bauch violin
Ah Ling Neu viola
Chris Finckel violoncello