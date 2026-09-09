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North Cemetery Tour: Stories Carved in Stone

North Cemetery Tour: Stories Carved in Stone

Learn about the people who shaped Portsmouth, as well as the changing ways our community has understood death, mourning, and remembrance.

Hear stories that span nearly two centuries and include Revolutionary-era figures, physicians, African American residents, and many others who contributed to the life of the community.

Uncover how to “read” a gravestone, its symbols, inscriptions, and changing imagery.

North Cemetery Tour Schedule
Every week in October
Thursdays, 4:00–5:30 p.m.
Saturdays, 2:00–3:30 p.m.

Each tour is 90 minutes and led by a knowledgeable Portsmouth Historical Society guide.

North Cemetery
$20 for members, $25 for non-members
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Portsmouth Historical Society
603-436-8433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/
North Cemetery
114 Maplewood Ave.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/

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