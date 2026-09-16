New York City comes to New Hampshire this November when Nona’s Supper Club, a hilarious, heartfelt, and highly interactive new musical, makes its New Hampshire debut at the historic Flying Monkey Movie House & Performance Center in Plymouth.

With only three performances - Saturday, November 21 at 2 PM and 7 PM, and Sunday, November 22 at 2 PM audiences are invited to step into the world of the Abalafia family and become part of the action as their story unfolds.

Nona’s Supper Club is a comedic, campy new musical about a New York City family-owned restaurant on the brink of disaster. At the center of the story is Twyla, a determined grandchild who is trying to convince their grandmother, Millie “Nona” Abalafia, to retire and save the family business. But what begins as a seemingly straightforward plan quickly becomes complicated by long-buried secrets, romantic entanglements, family rivalries, and one very questionable chef.

The audience are invited guests at the family’s reopening celebration, interacting directly with the characters and becoming part of the evening as the family’s carefully constructed plans begin to unravel.

Rather than simply watching from the sidelines, audience members have opportunities to engage with the characters and influence the energy of the evening. The result is a lively, spontaneous theatrical experience where every performance has the potential to be a little different.

Featuring an electrifying original score ranging from infectious pop anthems to show-stopping ballads, Nona’s Supper Club is a joyous and heartfelt musical about family, identity, love, memory, and how far we’ll go to save the people — and the places — we call home.

“Heartfelt, funny, immersive, and delicious—the kind of experience that reminds you why live theatre (and family dinners) matter. We went expecting a fun evening and left feeling like family.”— Nicole Steinthal, NS Lifestyles

“A hilarious and poignant multigenerational tale of love, legacy, and letting go.”

— New York Weekly Times

From New York City to New Hampshire

Written and directed by Amy Poux, Nona’s Supper Club was inspired by her own Sephardic grandmother, Matilda “Millie” Halfon, and by the complicated relationships, traditions, and stories that shape multigenerational families. After its development and performances Off Broadway and Off Off Broadway in New York City, Nona’s Supper Club heads north for a special limited engagement at one of New Hampshire’s most beloved historic performance spaces!

