No-Bake Snacks for T(w)eens
No-Bake Snacks for T(w)eens
Calling tweens and teens! Do you want to learn basic kitchen skills and level up your snack game? Join us on Tuesdays this summer to make a variety of snacks! Some weeks will be hosted by our library staff, while we'll be joined by a Hannaford nutritionist for others. It'll be cooking (metaphorically)!
Maxfield Public Library
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Tuesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Event Supported By
Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org