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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

No-Bake Snacks for T(w)eens

No-Bake Snacks for T(w)eens

Calling tweens and teens! Do you want to learn basic kitchen skills and level up your snack game? Join us on Tuesdays this summer to make a variety of snacks! Some weeks will be hosted by our library staff, while we'll be joined by a Hannaford nutritionist for others. It'll be cooking (metaphorically)!

Maxfield Public Library
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM

Event Supported By

Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
https://www.maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129
Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
https://maxfieldlibrary.org/

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