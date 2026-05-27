NHPL Craft Club: DIY Roman Mosaics
NHPL Craft Club: DIY Roman Mosaics
Calling all novice and expert crafters! Join us each month as we tackle a unique craft, explore new techniques and mediums, and create a community of like-minded makers! June's craft is DIY Roman Mosaics. This event is intended for adults and older teens (15+). If you plan to attend, please email programming.nhpl@gmail.com so that we can make sure we have enough supplies!
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic AvenueNorth Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com