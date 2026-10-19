NH Trumpet Residency with Dr. Karl Sievers

CCMS welcomes Dr. Karl Sievers to present a trumpet masterclass and audition clinic on Saturday, October 24 from 9:30am-12:30pm!

Dr. Karl Sievers is a highly regarded performer and educator, having served as the principal trumpet in the Oklahoma City Philharmonic for 28 seasons, and recently retiring from a Presidential Professorship at the University of Oklahoma School of Music.

Residency Schedule:

Trumpet Masterclass (9:30-11:00am) – Explore essential techniques for breathing, sound production, articulation, and more in this hands-on masterclass.

Trumpet Audition Clinic (11:00-12:30pm) – Prepare for NH All-State and Middle School Honors Band auditions with focused guidance and practical tips to help you perform with confidence.

Both sessions are free and open to the public to observe. Non-CCMS students participating in the All-State/Honors Band workshops will be charged a $15 fee. Sessions will be held in the Community Room at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St, Concord, NH 03301.