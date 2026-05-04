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NH Bat Counts Training

NH Bat Counts Training

Got bats? Help us count them! Join wildlife biologists Sandi Houghton of NH Fish & Game and Haley Andreozzi of UNH Cooperative Extension for a presentation and demonstration to learn more about the bat species found in New Hampshire, the threats leading to population declines, and how you can help. The training will start with an indoor presentation on bats in New Hampshire. Then, we’ll head outdoors for a bat counting demonstration at dusk. All are welcome, but landowners and homeowners with bats on their property are especially encouraged to attend.
Cost: No cost to attend. Advance registration is required.

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center Road
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
http://www.nhnature.org

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