Newfound Nature Series | Microplastics in New England Lakes

Tiny plastic particles are increasingly being found in lakes, rivers, wildlife, and even our drinking water, but how much do we know about their presence in New Hampshire's lakes? Join Dr. Jim Killarney of Colby-Sawyer College for an engaging presentation on ongoing research into microplastic pollution in rural New England lakes, including Newfound Lake. Learn how researchers are tracking the accumulation of microplastics in lake sediment over time, what they've discovered in fish tissue, and what these findings may mean for the health of our lakes, wildlife, and communities. Whether you're a lake resident, angler, environmental enthusiast, or curious about emerging water quality issues, this presentation will provide valuable insights into one of today's most pressing environmental concerns.

No registration required—come and enjoy an evening of learning and discovery.

About the Speaker

Dr. Jim Killarney is an Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Colby-Sawyer College, where he teaches environmental and analytical chemistry and conducts research on chemical pollution in aquatic ecosystems. He holds a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Maine and a Master of Public Health in Environmental Health from Boston University. His research focuses on understanding how contaminants affect both human and wildlife health, with current projects examining microplastic pollution in freshwater systems, water quality monitoring, and emerging environmental contaminants.

About the Newfound Nature Series

The Newfound Nature Series (formerly the Red Barn Speaker Series) is a six-week speaker series presented in partnership with NH Audubon. Featuring scientists, naturalists, and conservation experts, the series explores the natural environment through engaging presentations that inform, inspire, and connect our community.