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Newfound Nature Series | How Climate Change is Reshaping New Hampshire’s Forests

Newfound Nature Series | How Climate Change is Reshaping New Hampshire’s Forests

New England's climate is changing. Longer growing seasons, shifting precipitation patterns, less reliable snowpack, and more frequent droughts are reshaping the landscapes around us, including the forests that play a vital role in protecting water quality and regulating the movement of water through our environment. Join Dr. Matthew Vadeboncoeur of the University of New Hampshire as he explores how New Hampshire's forests are responding to a changing climate. Drawing on long-term ecological records, tree-ring studies, leaf analysis, and experimental drought research, this presentation will reveal what scientists are learning about the complex relationship between forests, water, and climate. Whether you're interested in forestry, climate science, ecology, or the future of New Hampshire's natural resources, this program offers fascinating insights into how our forests are adapting to environmental change.

No registration required—come and enjoy an evening of learning and discovery.

About the Speaker
Dr. Matthew Vadeboncoeur is a forest ecologist and Associate Professor at the University of New Hampshire. His research focuses on the interactions between forests, soils, water, and climate, with particular emphasis on how ecosystems respond to environmental change. He is a member of UNH's Ecohydrology and Terrestrial Ecosystems Analysis Labs and has conducted extensive research throughout New England.

About the Newfound Nature Series
The Newfound Nature Series (formerly the Red Barn Speaker Series) is a six-week speaker series presented in partnership with NH Audubon. Featuring scientists, naturalists, and conservation experts, the series explores the natural environment through engaging presentations that inform, inspire, and connect our community.

Grey Rocks Conservation Center
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Newfound Lake Region Association
603-744-8689
info@NewfoundLake.org
https://www.newfoundlake.org/
Grey Rocks Conservation Center
178 North Shore Rd
Hebron, New Hampshire 03241
6037448689
info@NewfoundLake.org
https://www.newfoundlake.org/greyrocks

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