New Horizons Band- Last concert of the Summer Season!

The New Horizons Band of the Lakes Region invites residents and visitors alike to enjoy an exciting season of live music as the ensemble presents its 2026 Summer Concert Series throughout the Lakes Region.

Based in Laconia, the New Horizons Band is a community ensemble made up of adult musicians from all walks of life. Some members are learning an instrument for the very first time, while others have returned to music after years away. Together, they share a love of music, lifelong learning, and community service through performance.

Under the direction of retired Laconia High School music educator Debbi Gibson, the band will present a variety of musical selections throughout the summer, including marches, patriotic favorites, show tunes, jazz standards, and beloved audience classics.

“Every year I am amazed by what this group accomplishes,” said Gibson. “The dedication of our musicians and the joy they bring to audiences make every season special. We hope you’ll join us at one of our concerts this summer.”

The New Horizons Band is part of an international movement founded on the belief that music is for everyone, regardless of age or experience. The organization provides adults with opportunities to learn, grow, and perform in a supportive musical environment while enriching the communities they serve.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

For more information about the New Horizons Band of the Lakes Region, upcoming performances, or membership opportunities, visit www.newhorizons-lakesregion.org.

About New Horizons Band of the Lakes Region

The New Horizons Band of the Lakes Region is a community concert band based in Laconia, New Hampshire. The ensemble welcomes adult musicians of all ability levels and rehearses Tuesday evenings at The Music Clinic under the direction of Debbi Gibson. Through performance, education, and fellowship, the band strives to share the joy of music throughout the Lakes Region.