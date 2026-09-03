New England Fiddle Ensemble Gala
New England Fiddle Ensemble Gala
Fundraiser Dinner Show for the New England Fiddle Ensemble. Live Music - Buffet Dinner - Cash Bar - Live & Silent Auction - Raffle. Join us for an evening of food, friends and music from great local bands and support the NE Fiddle Ensemble! Space is limited. Tickets Sold in Advance Only.
Portsmouth NH Elks Lodge
$100.
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New England Fiddle Ensemble
603-661-1981
info@nhfiddleensemble.org
Portsmouth NH Elks Lodge
500 Jones AvePortsmouth , New Hampshire 03801
info@nhfiddleensemble.org