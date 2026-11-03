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New and Original Uses for Historic Religious Properties

New and Original Uses for Historic Religious Properties

Join the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance in Derry on December 1 for a workshop exploring creative approaches to the future of historic religious properties.

As congregations change, many historic churches and religious buildings face an uncertain future. At the same time, communities need more housing and gathering spaces. We’ll explore how these challenges can create opportunities for new housing, community uses, and mission-aligned reuse, along with funding strategies and examples from other communities.

December 1 | 10 a.m.–12 noon
First Parish Congregational Church
47 East Derry Rd., Derry, NH 03038
Registration: $12

Snow date: December 3.

First Parish Congregational Church
$8 - $12
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Preservation Alliance
6032242281
mg@nhpreservation.org
nhpreservation.org
First Parish Congregational Church
47 E Derry Road
Easy Derry, New Hampshire 03041
(603) 434-0628
officemgr@fpc-ucc.org
http://fpc-ucc.org

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