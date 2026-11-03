New and Original Uses for Historic Religious Properties

Join the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance in Derry on December 1 for a workshop exploring creative approaches to the future of historic religious properties.

As congregations change, many historic churches and religious buildings face an uncertain future. At the same time, communities need more housing and gathering spaces. We’ll explore how these challenges can create opportunities for new housing, community uses, and mission-aligned reuse, along with funding strategies and examples from other communities.

December 1 | 10 a.m.–12 noon

First Parish Congregational Church

47 East Derry Rd., Derry, NH 03038

Registration: $12

Snow date: December 3.