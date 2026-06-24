My Breast Cancer Support / Celebrate Pink 5K Race and Walk

Celebrate Pink 5K Run and Walk 2026

Sunday, September 27th, downtown Portsmouth, NH

Celebrate the incredible journey of strength and resilience as we mark the 18th anniversary of our awesome 5K event, dedicated to breast cancer patients. Together, we honor the amazing spirit of those who have faced the battle against breast cancer with unwavering courage.

Join us on this picturesque course, embraced by the uniqueness of the seacoast, as we walk and run hand-in-hand, radiating love, support, and unity. Let the accomplishment of triumph fill the air as we celebrate the lives touched and the milestones achieved. Together, we thrive, stronger than ever.

The Celebrate Pink 5K Run and Walk - now in its 18th year - benefits MY BREAST CANCER SUPPORT, an independent NH 501C3 non-profit organization that provides financial and emotional support to breast cancer patients throughout the Greater Seacoast area of New Hampshire and Southern Maine.

The event will be both in-person and virtual. The virtual event starts Monday, September 21st and runs through Sunday, September 27th. The in-person event will be held on Sunday, September 27th, at the Portsmouth Middle School, 155 Parrott Avenue in downtown Portsmouth. The race course runs through scenic downtown Portsmouth, including the Memorial Bridge to Kittery and back. Registration opens at 7:30 AM. The run/walk begins at 9:00 AM.

Registration Fees:

- Adults $40

- Youth (under 14) $30

- Virtual $40

- Pink Star $50/Silver Star $100/Sapphire Star $250

Pink Star, Silver Star and Saffire Star registrations allow us to purchase gift cards for the Hope Chest at one of our hospitals and patient grants.

- Participants who register by August 26th will receive a FREE Celebrate Pink 5K Run and Walk t-shirt!

Prizes will be awarded to the overall top male and female finishers and the top three male and female finishers in each age group.

For more information, go online to https://runsignup.com/Race/NH/Portsmouth/CelebratePink5KRunWalk

For more information, go online to https://runsignup.com/Race/NH/Portsmouth/CelebratePink5KRunWalk

