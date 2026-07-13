Mud Bowl (Football Tournament played in MUD) 2026

The 2026 Championship of Mud Football sponsored by Amoskeag Beverages/Miller Lite is set for September 11, 12, and 13 at Hog Coliseum, located at the North Conway Community Center (NCCC) at 78 Norcross Circle. This is a 12-team touch football tournament played in mud. Teams travel to Hog Coliseum from all over New England.



The $25 3-day entrance ticket doubles as a raffle ticket for a $500 prize on Saturday and Sunday. Adult day tickets are $10 and tickets for children ages 6-13 are $5.



Bring a blanket to sit on the hill or an outdoor folding chair to set up on the flat ground to watch this muddy football tournament. Come hungry and thirsty; the NCCC food tent will have plenty of options for the family, and our Beer Garden has cold beverages for adults. T-shirts, sweatshirts, beanies, and pint glasses will be available for purchase.



We have exciting interactive entertainment scheduled both on and off the field. Teams will show off their balance and running skills in the team relay spoon race Saturday, followed by the annual spectator ball toss. Off the field, spectators will have the opportunity to dunk team captains, players, cheerleaders, and committee members in the (no doubt) muddy dunk tank.



"Muddy Board Games" is the theme for the Tournament of Mud Parade on Saturday morning. The parade begins on Pine Street at 9:30 AM and ends on Norcross Circle. Enter an open division float yourself for a chance to win prize money to be donated to a non-profit of your choice. Contact Molly at mollymullinsgreenwood@gmail.com to enter.



This FUNdraiser is always held the first weekend after Labor Day. Main beneficiaries are NCCC and Vaughan Learning Center.