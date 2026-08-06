MT. MONADNOCK TIMBER HARVEST TOUR

Ever wondered what happens during a timber harvest or how foresters decide which trees stay and which ones go? The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (Forest Society) and UNH Cooperative Extension invite the public to a special, educational timber harvest tour along the Marlboro Trail on Mt. Monadnock.

The guided field trip will take place on Wednesday, August 19 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Participants will be at the Marlboro Trailhead parking area, on Shaker Road, located off Route 124 in Jaffrey.

This field trip involves a two-mile hike with some strenuous elevation gain, partially on the Marlboro Trail at Mount Monadnock and partially off-trail hiking. Participants should bring water and wear sturdy hiking shoes or boots. Hiking poles may be helpful for some.

The Forest Society acquired its first tract of land on Mt. Monadnock in 1914. Today, its Monadnock properties collectively total more than 4,500 acres. While higher elevation portions of the mountain are designated as permanent ecological reserve areas, much of the lower acreage has been carefully managed for decades as a productive, working forest. Attendees will explore a working forest firsthand and discover the science behind sustainable land management. The guided tour will demonstrate specific silvicultural systems, compare recent and historical timber harvests, and discuss maintaining forest health, wildlife habitats, and recreation trails in the face of climate change.

Pre-registration is required for this event. Registered participants will be emailed more details about the meeting location before the field trip and will be updated if the tour is canceled due to weather. Please note that construction started at the intersection of Route 124 and Monadnock Street and may impact your travel time by about 30 minutes.

Questions? Contact Wendy Weisiger at 603-224-9945 or wweisiger@forestsociety.org.

ABOUT THE FOREST SOCIETY

Established in 1901, the Forest Society is a private, nonprofit land trust and forestry organization that owns more than 200 forest conservation properties—nearly 67,000 acres in 105 New Hampshire communities—and holds conservation easements that permanently protect an additional 140,000 acres statewide. Forest Society properties are open to the public and draw more than 500,000 visitors annually. To learn more or become a member, please visit forestsociety.org.

