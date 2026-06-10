Movies at the Majestic: The Last Waltz

The KICK-OFF to our summer Concert Films Series is widely regarded as one of the greatest concert films ever made, The Last Waltz is a legendary exploration of music history, camaraderie, and farewells. Set against the atmospheric backdrop of San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom on Thanksgiving Day in 1976, the film follows the iconic rock group The Band as they perform their final farewell concert. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the story captures the band alongside an unparalleled lineup of musical legends, including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Muddy Waters, and Eric Clapton, leading the audience into a historic celebration of an era. During the show, moviegoers can enjoy fresh popcorn and a selection of concessions. This film is rated PG, though its complex themes and concert environment are best suited for mature viewers.