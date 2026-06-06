Mount Washington Valley Rock Fest

September 18-20, 2026

The International Mountain Climbing School introduces the Mount Washington Valley Rock Fest to the White Mountains of New Hampshire, September 18–20, 2026. Inspired by a vibrant climbing community, a love for music, and the longtime success of the MWV Ice Fest, the team—alongside world-class guides—aims to build Rock Fest into the premier rock climbing festival in the East.

The weekend will offer clinics ranging from beginner-friendly to expert, across multi-day, single-day, and privately guided climbs. The "Sundown Showdown" bouldering competition will provide a platform for all levels. Beyond climbing, Rock Fest will feature music, presentations, camaraderie, and leading outdoor brands. Set in a community deeply rooted in adventure, Rock Fest welcomes outdoor enthusiasts of all backgrounds. Visit www.mwvrockfest.com to sign up for updates and additional information.