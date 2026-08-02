Monthly Casual Sewing Group
Monthly Casual Sewing Group
Join the Arts Council of Tamworth at the Cook Memorial Library every fourth Tuesday of the month to work on your sewing projects, learn from your other local stitchers, and enjoy fellowship and creativity. Supplies will be provided if you do not have your own. Free!
Cook Memorial Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Tuesday through Aug 24, 2027.
Event Supported By
Cook Memorial Library & Arts Council of Tamworth
603-323-8510
mary@tamworthlibrary.org
Cook Memorial Library
93 Main StreetTamworth, New Hampshire 03886
603-323-8510
mary@tamworthlibrary.org