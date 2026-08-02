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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Monthly Casual Sewing Group

Monthly Casual Sewing Group

Join the Arts Council of Tamworth at the Cook Memorial Library every fourth Tuesday of the month to work on your sewing projects, learn from your other local stitchers, and enjoy fellowship and creativity. Supplies will be provided if you do not have your own. Free!

Cook Memorial Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Tuesday through Aug 24, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cook Memorial Library & Arts Council of Tamworth
603-323-8510
mary@tamworthlibrary.org
https://tamworthlibrary.org/; https://www.artstamworth.org/
Cook Memorial Library
93 Main Street
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
603-323-8510
mary@tamworthlibrary.org
https://tamworthlibrary.org/

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