Monotype Printmaking Demonstration and Workshop

In this engaging workshop, participants will create unique, one-of-a-kind monotype prints using oil paint on Plexiglass. You will learn the fundamentals of this medium and discover how to print without a printing press by using common household items. The session will begin with a live demonstration of these techniques. There will be photo reference available but participants are encouraged to bring images for inspiration.

Please note that we will be working with oil paint and odorless mineral spirits, so participants are encouraged to bring an apron and rubber gloves.