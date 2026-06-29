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Monarchs of Mayhem & Flambé Cabaret Present: Goblin’s Delight

Monarchs of Mayhem & Flambé Cabaret Present: Goblin’s Delight

Monarchs of Mayhem & Flambé Cabaret Present GOBLIN’S DELIGHT: An evening of Drag & Burlesque.

Starring:

Cheri Flambé
Serena Havock
Christíen SideHug
Saucy Poppins
Them Brûlée
Phae King
Ass-ass-in daMoonlight
Max & Sugar Glo
and more!

This event is for ages 18+

Showroom
$20-30
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Showroom
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
thecolonial.org
Showroom
20 Commercial St
Keene, New Hampshire 03431

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