Monarchs of Mayhem & Flambé Cabaret Present: Goblin’s Delight
Monarchs of Mayhem & Flambé Cabaret Present: Goblin’s Delight
Monarchs of Mayhem & Flambé Cabaret Present GOBLIN’S DELIGHT: An evening of Drag & Burlesque.
Starring:
Cheri Flambé
Serena Havock
Christíen SideHug
Saucy Poppins
Them Brûlée
Phae King
Ass-ass-in daMoonlight
Max & Sugar Glo
and more!
This event is for ages 18+
Showroom
$20-30
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Showroom
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
Showroom
20 Commercial StKeene, New Hampshire 03431