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Monadnock Art Open Studio Art Tour

Monadnock Art Open Studio Art Tour

Monadnock Art Friends of the Dublin Art Colony announces its 30th Annual Open Studio Art Tour, running October 10–12, 2026 (Saturday, Sunday & Monday, 10am–5pm)

New Hampshire’s oldest and largest open-studio art tour takes place each October at the height of New Hampshire’s fall foliage season. Art lovers from across New England and beyond travel through the Monadnock Region countryside, following the distinctive orange Art Tour signs and black-and-white studio numbers, to discover the often tucked-away places where artists create.

This year’s Tour features 84 artists in 65 studios across the towns surrounding Mount Monadnock—Dublin, Hancock, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Marlborough, and Peterborough. A full range of visual arts will be represented, including painting, printmaking, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, woodworking, glass, and more. The Tour is self-guided and free, offering visitors the rare chance to meet artists, explore their creative spaces, and bring home original works of art.

Maps & Information
Printed brochures & maps are available at local stores, restaurants, and galleries, and at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture. Complete information, artist images, and the online tour map visit: https://www.MonadnockArt.org

Monadnock Art Open Studio Art Tour
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Monadnock Art
6039333615
https://monadnockart.org/

Artist Group Info

juliegargan@gmail.com
Monadnock Art Open Studio Art Tour
info@monadnockart.org
https://monadnockart.org/plan-your-tour/

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