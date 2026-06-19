Molly Stark Shuffle - New Boston Rail Trail 5k
Molly Stark Shuffle - New Boston Rail Trail 5k
Walk or run the Molly Stark Shuffle. The 5(ish)K course will be an out and back course along the Piscataquog river on the New Boston Rail Trail. Participants will start and finish at the Hillsborough fairgrounds. All proceeds benefit the New Boston Rail Trail!
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds
$5-$40
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
New Boston Rail Trail
newbostonrt5k@gmail.com
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds
17 Hilldale LnNew Boston, New Hampshire 03070
HCYCFoundation@gmail.com