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Mo Lowda & the Humble w/ The Upsides

Mo Lowda & the Humble w/ The Upsides

Mo Lowda & the Humble are a self-produced indie rock band hailing from Philadelphia.The band is set to released their 5th studio album on June 20th, 2025, entitled: Tailing the Ghost. Since releasing their debut album in 2013, they’ve vastly expanded the sonic exploration of their recorded material whilst developing a dialed-in, yet energetic live show through persistent touring. In turn, they’ve built a ravenous and loyal following across the country, selling out clubs and theaters throughout the US each year. 'Tailing the Ghost' was recorded entirely on the road, with the majority of the songs being cut almost entirely live. It is Mo Lowda's most cohesive, yet explorative album to date. The band tours year around, often playing over 90 shows a year.

3S Artspace
$30
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

3S Artspace
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org
3S Artspace
319 Vaughan Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org

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