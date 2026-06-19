Mixing It Up: A Celebration of Mixed Media; Deanna Jacome, Anthony Surratt and Lee Williams

Opening Reception: Friday, July 10th • 5 to 7 PM

On view through September 4, 2026

Please join us for an Artists’ Talk on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 PM

Featuring handmade earth-pigment oil paintings with fibers and natural materials, Deanna Jacome creates atmospheric, layered landscapes rooted in the natural world. Anthony Surratt explores abstraction through paper, ephemera, and assemblage, building richly textured compositions. In contrast, Lee Williams constructs colorful, whimsical sculptures using wood, steel, concrete, rope, and an array of found materials.

Mixing It Up brings together mixed-media works by these New England artists whose practices, while materially distinct, are compellingly complementary. Spanning a wide range of subjects and techniques, the exhibition reveals a shared commitment to process, material exploration, and layered storytelling. Themes of loss and discovery, decay and rebirth, accumulation and sustainability emerge through their diverse approaches, creating a dynamic dialogue across forms.

