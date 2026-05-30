Milonga with Live music by Trio Tango Norte & Lesson with Phil Ciotti

Sunday, June 14, 2026 - 4:00 PM EDT

Join Tango Norte for a milonga (social dance) at Artistree! Grab a partner – or just yourself, and come learn the Tango with a lesson starting at 4pm. Stay for the dance that follows or skip the lesson and just come to dance at 5pm.

Lesson with Phil Ciotti. There are many versions of tango, but this style is not choreographed. In other words, a milonga! Trio Tango Norte will provide live music for dancing.

4pm: Dance lesson

5pm: Dance begins

Lesson only: $40

Dance only: $20

Combo of Lesson and Dance: $50

About Tango Milonga

Bob Merrill – Piano

He has been performing in the Upper Connecticut River Valley for longer than he cares to admit. He has accompanied ballet classes for Pacific Northwest Ballet, for Jacques d’Amboise’s National Dance Institute tour of New Hampshire schools, and for Michael Blevin’s artist-in-residence theatre projects at the Pomfret School and many other theatre projects. He has produced albums, jingles, and music for video and film, and has been composer/accompanist for Dartmouth Film Society’s silent films since 1989. By day he is a composer, producer, audio engineer, and technical consultant. He grew up in Oregon, and now makes his home in Wilder, Vermont. The day before this milonga, he and Joy Kosta will have just completed the first public reading of their new musical, Tango Tonight!

Peter Concilio - Bass

The founder and Artistic Director of the Hartland JazzFest, Peter plays occasional First Fridays at Skunk Hollow Tavern in Hartland, with local and regional jazz musicians. In 2014, he launched “Silo Jazz” on the third Friday of the month at Silo Distillery in Windsor, Vermont where he performed with pianists Fred Haas and Bob Merrill, and guitarist Billy Rosen, among others. More recently his offerings have been at Vermont Distillery in Quechee. He is one of the original members of Tango Norte, and looks forward to playing more tango in the coming months.

Thal Aylward – Violin

A multi-talented multi-instrumentalist, Thal is also a multi-genre specialist. He plays English Country Dance, Western Swing, Straight-Ahead Rock, and Straight-Ahead Jazz, as well as being a serious classical violinist and violist. He has been a pillar in Carlos Ocasio’s Frydaddy, plays with Stone Cold Roosters, not to mention numerous contradances with some of the finest players around.