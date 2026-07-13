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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Mike Levine's Miami Spice

Mike Levine's Miami Spice

From Salsa to Samba, Cha Cha to Cumbia, Bossa Nova to Bolero along with some Swing, Blues and Funk thrown in, is what you will get with Mike Levine and the “Miami Spice” sextet. The audience will hear a combination of originals and cover tunes done with a Latin Jazz influence.The group is comprised of three Floridians and three from ME and NH. Hailing from FL is Nationally Recording Artist Contemporary Jazz Pianist, Writer and Producer, Mike Levine. Also from Florida are, Sam Levine (mikes son) on Drums and the driving force within the group, Multiple Latin Grammy Winning Percussionist, Richard Bravo. The remaining three musicians are veteran Bassist Al Hospers, Arts Department Chair Director of Music at Fryeburg Academy, Mike Sakash on Woodwinds and teaching at Plymouth State on Guitar is Jarrod Taylor.

The Majestic Theatre
$5-$35
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre, Conway NH
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

Artist Group Info

Mike Levine
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
conwaymajestic.com

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