Mike Levine's Miami Spice

From Salsa to Samba, Cha Cha to Cumbia, Bossa Nova to Bolero along with some Swing, Blues and Funk thrown in, is what you will get with Mike Levine and the “Miami Spice” sextet. The audience will hear a combination of originals and cover tunes done with a Latin Jazz influence.The group is comprised of three Floridians and three from ME and NH. Hailing from FL is Nationally Recording Artist Contemporary Jazz Pianist, Writer and Producer, Mike Levine. Also from Florida are, Sam Levine (mikes son) on Drums and the driving force within the group, Multiple Latin Grammy Winning Percussionist, Richard Bravo. The remaining three musicians are veteran Bassist Al Hospers, Arts Department Chair Director of Music at Fryeburg Academy, Mike Sakash on Woodwinds and teaching at Plymouth State on Guitar is Jarrod Taylor.