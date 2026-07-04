Midsummer Night's Dream Party at The Brook - Meet Chef Ben Robinson and Rosie DiMare

Step into an enchanted evening where fantasy comes to life beneath the stars. Inspired by Shakespeare's timeless A Midsummer Night's Dream, this immersive experience transforms the night into a magical realm of twinkling lights, lush gardens, mystical creatures, and unforgettable entertainment.

Meet Bravo favorites Chef Ben Robinson from Below Deck and Rosie DiMare from The Real Housewives of Rhode Island during exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities before dancing the night away to the electrifying sounds of Carnyval and BVRNOUT.

As the evening unfolds, encounter whimsical fairy dancers, mesmerizing bubble performers, breathtaking fire artists, and gravity-defying acrobats weaving through the crowd to create an atmosphere of wonder around every corner.

Whether you're sipping cocktails beneath the stars, posing for photos with your favorite Bravo personalities, or losing yourself on the dance floor, this one-of-a-kind celebration promises an unforgettable blend of fantasy, glamour, and high-energy entertainment.

Dress in your most enchanting garden party, fairy, woodland, or celestial-inspired attire and prepare to experience a night where magic is real and anything is possible.

The Secret Garden is an 18+ outdoor venue. Bags, blankets and chairs are prohibited.