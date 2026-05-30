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Merrimack Garden Club Plant Sale

Merrimack Garden Club Plant Sale

The Merrimack Garden Club will be holding its annual Plant Sale on Saturday, July 18, 2026. We have a new location this year, the American Legion at 43 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack. The Plant Sale runs from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come and supplement your garden from our large selection of perennials, annuals, vegetables, and herbs. In addition there will be a Silent Auction, Raffle, Educational Talks, and Demonstrations. A large assortment of houseplants and flower arrangements will be available for purchase as well. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted. For further information contact the Merrimack Garden Club at merrimackgardenclub@gmail.com

American Legion
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Merrimack Garden Club
merrimackgardenclub@gmail.com
merrimackgardenclub.org
American Legion
551 Foundry St.
Rollinsford, New Hampshire 03869
(603) 624-4552
events@togethernh.com
https://togethernh.com/singles-events

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