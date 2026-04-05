Join us at the Kalled Gallery for a special meet and greet with jewelry designer Ali Dumont. Ali’s jewelry designs embody a unique interaction of textures, colors, and shapes, that reflect a playful and joyful mood. A fascination with the creative spirit and its desire to organize the earth’s splendor into wearable forms of self-expression inspire her work. She believes “beyond the metal and stones, jewelry holds memories and the personal stories we attach to it”. At the gallery, this is a sentiment we share with Ali and is why we feel offering the opportunity to meet the artist adds a special connection to any piece. As Jennifer Kalled’s daughter, the personal story with jewelry has continued since childhood for Ali. For her jewelry is “is a symbol of love, accomplishment, a marker of a moment. And all that goodness should be given to oneself. There is no need to wait for someone to give it to you”. Do not miss this opportunity to connect with Ali, browse her collection, and create your own personal jewelry story.