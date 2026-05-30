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Meditation Workshop

Meditation Workshop

Join us on Monday Jun 8 in the Dallas Room of the Hale House at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Dover, NH for a free meditation workshop led by the Reverend Curtis Metzger. Begin, refresh, or enhance your prayer practice and experience the benefit of meditation in a group.

St. Thomas' Episcopal Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

St. Thomas' Episcopal Church
4752357947
wlangellotti@icloud.com
St. Thomas' Episcopal Church
5 Hale Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03290
6037423155
stthomas@stdover.org
https://stdover.org

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